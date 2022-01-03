listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

The UK alt-rock band Crawlers recently released new music. The Crawlers-EP showcases the Liverpool band’s crafty mix of grunge, rock, pop and indie combined with socially conscious lyrics.

“Come Over (again)” is one of 4 tracks from the EP and is a further example of their distinct versatility. It’s a dreamy, pop-grunge ballad, layered with lush harmonies.

Commenting on the track, the band said “Come Over (again) is a song we’re all incredibly proud of. The whole writing process in the studio lifted the song from a small and gentle acoustic number, to an enormously abrasive and emotional coup. We’ve never done anything like it before and it has shown us what we’re really capable of as musicians.”

Watch the video for “Come Over (again)” and listen to the rest of their EP below.





