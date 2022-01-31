listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Curtis Harding wears his heart on his sleeve on his new track “I Won’t Let You Down“. “Take your time and don’t worry baby / Everything is fine even here lately / There’s an old friend just hanging around / When you need me I won’t let you down,”, textured with infectious horn playing, background singers and modern psychedelic flourishes.

The track is taken from his latest album, If Words Were Flowers, available now on Anti- Records.

