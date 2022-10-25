listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Earlier this summer, Danger Mouse (Brian Joseph Burton) and Black Thought (Tarik Luqmaan Trotter) released their collaborative hip hop album, Cheat Codes. One of our favorite tracks from the album is its third single, “Aquamarine,“ featuring UK vocalist and songwriter Michael Kiwanuka.

This is not the first time that Danger Mouse has worked with Kiwanuka. He had previously produced the London singer’s 2016 album, Love & Hate, and its 2019 follow-up, Kiwanuka.

Kiwanuka said he was inspired when he heard the music for the song. “For ‘Aquamarine,’ when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path. I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around.’ At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

