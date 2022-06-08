listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Hailing from Rochester, NY, soul singer and songwriter Danielle Pointer has quite a story to tell. Prior to starting her music career, she worked as a public defender and defense lawyer. Growing up in a religious family, secular music was not allowed. Her father was a pastor. It wasn’t until her teens that she found inspiration from artists like Lauryn Hill and Alanis Morrissette.

As a full-time performer now, she is set to release her debut album, Some of Us Are Brave, due this summer on Future Classic. We instantly fell for her and her powerful voice on her new single, “The Only Way Out.”

In a statement she says: “This song captures a situation so many people have been in. Ignoring red flags and entering into a relationship that you know will end with pain.”

She recently made her television debut performing on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. Watch the video below.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



