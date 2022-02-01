listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

The wait is almost over for Dashboard Confessional’s new album, All The Truth That I Can Tell. It’s their eighth album and first in four years. The latest preview is the stripped-down acoustic song, “Burning Heart.” The deeply personal tune reminds us of the band’s early days. The song came together quickly. It was written in 2018 in the green room of a venue in Manchester, England and performed on stage an hour later. The album will be released February 25 via Hidden Note Records/AWAL.

WFPK is proud the present Dashboard Confessional Surviving the Truth Tour at the Louisville Palace March 9. Jimmy Eat World is also on the bill.

About the new track, frontman and songwriter Chris Carrabba said: “In the song, there’s this sense of, Okay, here we go! Are you ready? Because it’s starting. This was the first one I wrote for the new album and it’s the one outlier of the bunch. That night, I wrote a song that I was so certain of. Not that it was just good, but that it was powerful in some way, too. The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment.”

“The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this. I wanted a song that took a look at a hard conversation with a sense of although things aren’t right now, they may be able to be set right if it’s needed badly enough, wanted badly enough. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship — well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?”

