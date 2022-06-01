listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Longtime WFPK favorites, Dawes will be releasing their eighth studio album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, on July 22 via Rounder Records. The just shared the new single, “Comes in Waves,” and is accompanied by a performance video.

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith gave us a little insight into the new single:

“I had this riff and one of the verses for a while. Griffin, Wylie and Mike Viola came over to my backyard – this was peak Covid – to just play music together for one of the first times since lockdown. I started sharing the song and Griffin and Mike started singing their background parts you hear on the choruses on the record immediately. It inspired me to finish writing it.”

“The lyric is about the arbitrary demands I make on myself. I want to perceive me or my life a certain way but I make no exceptions for an off day or a misstep. Whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s all transient, and only when I can live in some version of that awareness – which is itself transient – am I able to bat away any fears or anxieties or the consequences of an over indulged ego.”

Check out the performance video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.