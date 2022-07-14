listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie examine mortality on their latest song “Here to Forever” It follows “Roman Candles,” the first track released off their highly-anticipated tenth studio album Asphalt Meadows, due out September 16th.

Speaking about the new tune, frontman Ben Gibbard shares: “It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there.”

The accompanying video was written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs. It shows Gibbard take the reins on packaging the band’s vinyl – after a conversation with two pressing plant employees, played by comedians Natalie Palamides and Courtney Pauroso – cut between clips of the five-piece performing the new song.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



