listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Chicago indie rock trio Dehd has announced their upcoming album release, Blue Skies. The lead single, “Bad Love,” propelled by frontwoman Emily Kempf’s roaring vocals, gives us a preview of what’s to come. Blue Skies hits store shelves on May 27th via Fat Possum Records.

“‘Bad Love’ is about recovering from love addiction and making a decision to stop choosing and aligning with people who aren’t your energetic match,” said vocalist Emily Kempf in a press release. “I wrote it for myself and for everyone who needed to hear a song about choosing new forms of love. It’s about chasing a relationship with oneself rather than an unhealthy one, one that just doesn’t quite fit, or a codependent one. Everyone experiences loneliness and everyone needs connection. I wished to reclaim loneliness for myself and others as something not embarrassing or to be a kept dark secret. I wanted to embrace loneliness and being alone, alchemizing it with friendship and behaviors with self that don’t involve romance or sex.”

The video was directed by Kempf and co-director, Kevin Veselka.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.