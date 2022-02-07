listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Eli “Paperboy” Reed pays homage to country legend Merle Haggard by putting a soulful spin on some “Hag” classics on his upcoming release, Down Every Road, out on Yep Roc Records April 29th. Recorded in Brooklyn with longtime collaborator Vince Chiarito (Black Pumas, Charles Bradley), Reed taps into all the heartache of Haggard’s iconic catalog and channels it into explosive, high-octane performances, like the lead single, Mama Tried!

Enjoy:

