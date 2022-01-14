listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Erin Rae is set to release her highly anticipated new album, Lighten Up, February 4th via Thirty Tigers. The latest preview is her new single “Modern Woman.” It’s a catchy, indie folk-rock number that celebrates femininity in all its diverse forms.

“‘Modern Woman’ from the start is meant to be a little cheeky, coming from me, a white femme-presenting woman, but it just sort of spilled out one day in the kitchen during the pandemic,” she has said. “It’s been so incredibly powerful to witness the discussion and evolution of gender norms through my peers and friends, as well as the representation of all bodies breaking more and more into mainstream media. The song is basically a speech to a figurative person who is uncomfortable with the disintegration of a tired definition of what it means to be a woman.”

“With the video, Joshua Shoemaker and I wanted to celebrate and represent our friends in the community who relate to the term ‘woman’ in different capacities, and basically brag on the diverse community of small business owners Nashville holds, and the work they are all doing to push Nashville forward, often against its will, into this new world of inclusivity.”

