Grammy-winning bluesman Fantastic Negrito (Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz) has announced his upcoming album and film, White Jesus Black Problems, with the hard-hitting new single, “Highest Bidder.”

The album was inspired by the illegal, interracial romance of his 7th generation grandparents—a white indentured servant and an enslaved Black man in 1750s Virginia. The songs are thought provoking, grappling with racism, capitalism, and the very meaning of freedom itself. The album is set to be released June 3 via Storefront Records.

Speaking about the new track, he said:

“That song’s as true today as it’s ever been. The Egyptians, the Persians, the Greeks, the Romans, the Americans, everything goes to the highest bidder. It’s human nature. People always want to have the best.”

“It’s all predicated on extracting the most out of other people for the least. In this country, we worship billionaires while parts of some cities look like what we’d call the third world. I’m trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland.”

Check out the new song and film trailer below:

