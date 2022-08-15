listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“It’s both exciting and scary finally letting these songs out into the world.”

Swedish indie folk duo First Aid Kit has shared the new song and video for “Out of My Head”, the lead track from their upcoming album, Palomino, due November 4. Written and recorded in their home country of Sweden, Palomino was created during a dark time in global history, and sounds like their most pop-sounding record yet.

“We wrote this song with Bjorn Yttling from Peter Bjorn and John last year,” the sister duo commented. “It was written really quickly, almost like a stream of consciousness. It’s about feeling stuck in your own thoughts and desperately wanting to escape. Guess we’ve all been there? We shot this magical video in Ireland with Jason Lester. It truly captures the feeling of the song.”

About the making of making the album, they added: “We had so much fun making this record. It took longer than usual because we wanted it to grow slowly. We’re so proud of it and poured all of our emotions into it. Our highs and our lows, our fears and our dreams. Making a record is a precious, holy thing to us. It’s both exciting and scary finally letting these songs out into the world. We hope they find a home in you and you a home in them. We hope that they’ll give you comfort, make you feel seen and understood. Maybe they’ll inspire you to dare to go wherever your heart desires. To ride off on a Palomino.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.