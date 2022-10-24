listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit (Klara and Johanna Söderberg) have shared the new song “A Feeling That Never Came.” It will appear on their fifth studio album, Palomino, set for release November 4 on Columbia Records. It follows previous offerings ‘Out of My Head’, ‘Angel’, (both featured as our Song of the Day) and ‘Turning Onto You’.

“Just like the title suggests, ‘A Feeling That Never Came‘ is a song about emptiness,” they stated. “Those times in your life when you expect to feel joy or sorrow, but instead you just feel numb. This was the last song we recorded for the album – originally intended more as a b-side, it has quickly become one of our favorites. We feel like the softer, quieter vocals married so well with the Marc Bolan-inspired guitars and groove. It’s a soft quiet banger.”

