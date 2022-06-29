listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Swedish musical duo First Aid Kit has returned with the beautiful new song “Angel.” Showcasing Klara and Johanna Söderberg’s signature sister harmonies, the track was written in the wake of major global events the past couple years and marks First Aid Kit’s first piece of original music since 2019.

In speaking about “Angel,” First Aid Kit says: “It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus. Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’ – a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

The new song arrives alongside an official video directed by longtime collaborator Mats Udd. It beautifully embodies the essence of the song.

