The indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums have returned after a nearly three year hiatus with “Sway,” a pop-infused summertime single to get everyone out of their seats and dancing along.

Michael Fitzpatrick, the frontman for Fitz and the Tantrums, shares his excitement for the track, expressing that “Since the beginning, we’ve always set out to get people up on their feet, smiling and dancing when they hear our music. ‘Sway’ felt like it had that special sauce when we were making it in the studio, and we’re already seeing the song work its magic when we play it live. We’re so excited to share it as our first single in years. So, to all you summer lovers…this one is for you!”

“‘Sway’ touches on a little bit of soul influences from our first record, but it also has some modern elements to it and this ’50s doo-wop thing that will be sort of a theme on the whole new album that will come out later this year.”

