Wye Oak singer Jenn Wasner has shared new music from her solo project Flock of Dimes. “Pure Love,” is an upbeat pop song with a catchy/glitchy beat. Also shared was the second tune, “Time.” They have been released as part of the singles series from Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. Both tracks were produced by Wassner and Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn.

Wasner said in a statement,

“After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief—both personally and creatively—I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that center joy, hopefulness, and pleasure. What can I say about “Pure Love”? It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being–finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.”

