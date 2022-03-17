listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Celtic punk veterans Flogging Molly are back with a hard-driving (of course!) new tune. “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up The Stairs” is their first new song in five years.

Frontman Dave King explained the inspiration for the song: “It’s a perfect song for right now. I think it summarizes everything our band is about – which is celebration with our loved ones in trying times. It’s about joy amidst, and in spite of, stuff trying to grind us down.”

