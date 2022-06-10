listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Irish post-punk group Fontaines D.C. have shared the clever 70’s heist-inspired video for their recent single “Roman Holiday.” The track appears on their latest album, Skinty Fia.

Front man Grian Chatten said this about the song: “‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the Summer and the urge to discover them at night time. The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

Sam Taylor, who directed the ’70s heist-inspired music video for “Roman Holiday,” said that it was “the result of attempting to challenge the monarchy and watching too much of The Rockford Files.” Watch it below.

