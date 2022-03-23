listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“Skinty Fia” is the third single from the Irish post punk band Fontaines D.C. It’s also the title track from their upcoming sophomore album due April 22 via Partisan. In case you’re wondering, the term “Skinty Fia” is an old Irish swear that means “the damnation of the deer.” The song deals with the band grappling with the disruption and dilution of Irish culture abroad.

Fontaines D.C. singer Gian Chatten explained the song, “[I]t sounds like mutation and doom and inevitability and all these things that I felt were congruous to my idea of Irishness abroad. Like if you go to Boston, that expression of Irishness. That’s skinty fia to me. That’s that mutation. That’s a new thing. It’s not unlicensed and it’s not impure. Just because it’s diaspora, it’s still pure. It’s just a completely new beast

