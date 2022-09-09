listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

“We are coming through the radio with invisible powers. Reaching out to your heart with a song much stronger than sorrow”

Considered one of the best singer songwriters of his generation, Freedy Johnston is back with his first new music in 7 years. His new album, Back on the Road to You, is a triumphant return well worth the wait! It’s available now on Forty Below Records.

Mid-morning host John Timmons spoke with Freedy about the new album that features guest appearances by Aimee Mann, Susanna Hoffs of The Bangles, and long time collaborator, Susan Cowsill as well as the all-star band he enlisted for the project.

One of our favorite tracks on the album is “The Power of Love.” It’s a classic power pop that features backing vocals from Susan Cowsill.

