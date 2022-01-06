listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven, or as she’s known on stage, girl in red, launched her career from her bedroom studio. After learning the guitar, she taught herself piano and music production and began releasing music. Her first single was “I wanna be your girlfriend” in 2018 which made it to No.9 on The New York Times’ “The 68 Best Songs of 2018,” amassing millions of streams.

She’s now racking up critical acclaim for her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, and has released a video to her fan-favorite track, “I’ll Call You Mine.” It’s one of our favorites too!

