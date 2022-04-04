listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Los Angeles based indie-pop duo Girlpool have shared the new track, “Dragging My Life Into a Dream.” It’s the latest preview of their forthcoming album Forgiveness, out April 29th on ANTI-.

The self-proclaimed “weirdo-pop” duo comprised of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad also shared a self-directed video for the new track.

Speaking about the song, Tucker said, “I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party. I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time, and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.”

