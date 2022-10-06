listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Folk singer/songwriter/producer H.C. McEntire has shared her introspective new single “Soft Crook.” An unfiltered reflection of navigating depression, the strikingly hopeful song is accompanied by a DIY music video she filmed herself. The release comes just in time for her upcoming Louisville appearance at Headliners Music Hall this Friday (10/7) opening for Bob Mould. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show.

“‘Soft Crook’ was an exercise in vulnerability and trust,” says McEntire. “At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip. It’s a mysterious and unpredictable companion that can make walking this world feel like slogging through unforgiving fields of mud.”

Further explaining, “Navigating the nuances of pandemic isolation while under a debilitating depression fog was the most alone I have ever felt. To embody grief honestly, to embrace its clumsy and unhinged corners—to survive—required efforts and elixirs of self-preservation. The chorus became an anthem, of sorts; a mantra for letting go of guilt in needing these things—whether medication or TV shows or other vices—to offer myself some grace.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



