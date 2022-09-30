listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Lucy Dacus has an amazing way of covering other’s song and making them truly her own. We really love her recent take on Cher’s “Believe.” Now Dacus has returned with a stunning re-imagining of the Carole King classic, “It’s Too Late.

She commented, “When I listened to Tapestry from my mom’s CD collection, I was young enough that it didn’t register as good or bad—it just defined what music sounded like to me, and it’s still a foundation of how I understand songwriting.”

“She’s clever in the good way – queen of internal rhyme – and I love how her melodies reinforce the tone of the lyrics. She keeps it simple, but that’s what makes it universal… When I was asked to cover a couple of her songs, it was a no brainer. Her work feels like a part of my DNA and I’m grateful for it.”





Lucy also covered King’s “Home Again”

