listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Louisville based indie soul band Honeymack have just shared their second single, “Comfortable.” We premiered their fabulous debut single, “Moonsong,” this past April.

The new track takes a slightly different approach than their first. It is a catchy, laid back tune that features classic R&B inspired guitar work, a deep pocket, and accents from both the saxophone and the flute. They recorded and produced the single here in Louisville. It’s sure to connect with fans of Indie R&B, Neosoul, and Funk.

The band is the brainchild of singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Cromer, along with longtime collaborator Carly Rodman (percussion), Zac Anderson (lead guitar), Izak Cirillo (bass), Déquan Tunstull (keyboards) and Wes Greer (drums).

“Comfortable” will be available August 12th, followed by a release party at High Horse Bar along with The Thing With Feathers and The Highlanders on August 13th.

Pre-save Honeymack’s “Comfortable” with this link.

Comfortable single artwork by Clay Devlin



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.