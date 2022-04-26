listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Austin Texas duo Hovvdy (aka Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have their released new single “Everything” and accompanying video. The up-tempo tune was written during their 2021 True Love album sessions, but didn’t fit the album’s subdued feel. The band is currently on a US tour.

“‘Everything’ is a song about having fun even when you miss the mark,” the band’s Will Taylor said in a statement.

Watch the official video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



