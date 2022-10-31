listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Australian singer/songwriter Indigo Sparke recently released her sophomore album, Hysteria, via Sacred Bones Records. Named after the Duke Ellington song Mood Indigo, her musical parents brought her up on the music of Joni Mitchell and Neil Young. The influences are evident in the strength of her pop-folk lyrics and beautiful, lush vocals.

One the album highlights is the song, “God Is a Woman’s Name.” It soars as it blends softly sung verses and the pleading chanted chorus: “God is a woman’s name. God is the prayer I am. Pray, pray, pray.”

The National’s Aaron Dessner, who contributed to and produced the new project, felt an immediate connection with the artist, and shared, “I started hearing ideas listening to her voice almost immediately. We connected by phone and had a long talk. She was incredibly open and gracious and really it was creatively inspiring from the moment we started working. It always feels like some weird miracle when songs emerge that you want to listen to all the time — and this was definitely the case with her record. It feels cohesive and timeless and inspired to me in a way that I know I will keep coming back to. I think the chemistry is right.”

