listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Indie folk–pop artist Izzy Heltai may be new to us, but he won the 2021 Boston Music Award for Singer-Songwriter of the year. His unique take on folk music pulls from a wide range of influences, such as pop, analog electric, and country.

His latest single, “Beauty Queen” from his debut EP, Day Plan (5 Songs Written 4 the End of the World), showcases his unique singing style. Actually, everything about Izzy is unique!

You can catch Izzy in action appearing with The Brook and The Bluff at Zanzabar this Saturday, January 29.

About the tune, Heltai says: “Pandemic romance is nuts, or at least the way I experienced one was. Intense, dramatic, and unsustainable. All exacerbated by the fact that I was scared I would never meet anyone again due to how hard it is to date or literally just make a new friend right now. Without the distractions of pre-pandemic life, it was pretty easy for me to spiral into obsession, and I probably put up with a lot more shit than I would have normally. But hey, at least I got this song out of it.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.