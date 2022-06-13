listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s been a busy year for Jack White. In April, he released his fourth solo album, Fear of the Dawn. That same month on the first night of a national tour, he proposed to and married his longtime girlfriend Olivia Jean on stage.

Now he is set to release his second album of 2022. Entering Heaven Alive hits record store shelves on July 22, via his Third Man Records. In addition to the previously released singles “Love Is Selfish” and “Queen of the Bees,” he’s just shared the new track, “If I Die Tomorrow.” The self-described “very mellow” tune is quite haunting and reflects on his own mortality and how it affects the relationships he leaves behind.

Jack is headlining the first night of Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY on September 15. “If I Die Tomorrow” comes paired with the equally haunting new video directed by Brantley Gutierrez

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.