LA singer-songwriter Jamie Drake has shared “New Girl,” the title track of her sophomore album. She been a well-kept secret for the last decade — collaborating with the likes of Sondre Lerche, Jim James, Moby, Nickel Creek’s Sarah and Sean Watkins, and Mikael Jorgensen from Wilco. She’s now taking the well-deserved center stage spotlight with her new album! It’s a clever blend of 1970s Laurel Canyon Folk and Bossa Nova, inspired by the Stan Getz / João Gilberto “76” album.

She shared insight into the title track:

“This song holds a special place in my heart. I love all the lyrics because when I wrote it I was channeling my inner child’s experience of moving a lot as a kid and always being the new girl at school (which was 9 times before the 5th grade). I love how each verse charts the loss of something: friends, my dad, my faith — and how I’m always the new girl whether it’s literally or figuratively speaking.”

“The positive side to this song is that with every new beginning, there is always a new life, which is one of the main themes of this album. As a kid it was always stressful having to start over again (I even changed my name in the 2nd grade to ‘Elizabeth’). As an adult I realize that death and rebirth are potentially an everyday occurrence if you want it to be; offering a chance at something new.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day: <a href="https://jamiedrakemusic.bandcamp.com/album/new-girl">New Girl by Jamie Drake</a>

