listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Nashville based singer/songwriter/fiddle player Jessica Willis Fisher released her deeply personal debut solo album “Brand New Day” earlier this year, garnering critical acclaim. With her angelic voice and adept fiddle playing, she’s often compared to Alison Krauss, but as an artist she stands on her own.

“Brand New Day” marks a reclaiming of her story after a dramatic split from her family band, The Willis Clan, following her father’s 2016 arrest. Sharing her life story, Jessica proclaims, “It’s my own reminder that every day, every moment really, is an invitation to begin again.”

Jessica will be appearing at the upcoming STOP THE STIGMA event. It’s an evening exploring mental health hosted by 91.9 WFPK, Frazier History Museum and community partners. The event will take place on World Mental Health Day – Monday, October 10 – at the Frazier.

The evening will culminate in a performance by Jessica, who will also share the story of her own mental health journey between songs.

Jessica dropped by the WFPK studio last month to share a few acoustic tunes and chat with Otis Jr.

The album’s empowering title track is our listen hear! Song of the Day.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.