(Copy by WFPK intern Jacob Grissom)

Jimmy Eat World has just released their newest single, “Something Loud,” a fast-paced and catchy song that revisits their more guitar-driven side.

The song is Jimmy Eat World’s first single since “Love Never” in 2019, and was created in response to the enthusiasm about the When We Were Young festival, set to take place in Las Vegas in October, 2022.

“Something Loud” also has a deeper meaning for Jim Adkins, the frontman for Jimmy Eat World. He describes how the excitement brought about by the festival led him to realize that “While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff… You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years”. He reflects on how he naively believed that the ability to be grown up would just arrive at a certain age, “But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



