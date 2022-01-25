listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Legendary roots-rock singer-songwriter and artist John Mellencamp just released Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, his first new album in five years. He teamed up with fellow icon Bruce Springsteen to collaborate on three songs on the record including “Did You Say Such a Thing.” It’s a gritty blues-rock rock number that reminds of us Mellencamp’s earlier days and features background vocals from The Boss.

