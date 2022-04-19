listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from a longtime favorite singer-songwriter of ours, Josh Rouse. He’s returned with the catchy guitar-driven single “Hollow Moon” featuring a catchy, sing-along chorus. It’s the first preview we get of this upcoming album Going Places, releasing on July 29 via Yep Roc.

“‘Hollow Moon’ started as a guitar riff on my voice memo with what sounded like me mumbling ‘hollow moon’ over and over,” says Rouse. “Through the course of several decades, I’ve learned it’s best to stick to the original mumble whether it has meaning or not. I came up with some lonely, only-child verses and sent them to Matt Costa to lay some of his Kinksish harmonies. Very catchy. Perhaps a hit.”

It’s a hit in our book! Give it a listen here:

