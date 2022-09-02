listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It’s no secret that we’ve been fans of Josh Rouse since we first heard his 1998 debut album, Dressed Up Like Nebraska. We’ve always loved his songwriting and his latest album, Going Places, is a reminder why. Prior to the album’s release, we featured the lead single, “Hollow Moon,” when Josh dropped by for an interview. Listen below.

Today we’re featuring the album version of “Stick Around,” one of the songs he performed solo during that interview. It’s a catchy, laid back summertime tune, and one of our favorites from the album.

Josh commented, “I wrote this one summer while doing an outdoor show in Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain. We recorded the song in a couple takes, it sounded somewhere between J.J. Cale and Fairport Convention, until I had Jim Hoke put some saxes on it and it became something else entirely. A barbecue strummer!”

