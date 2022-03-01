listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Nashville based singer songwriter Joy Oladokun is back with her new single “Keeping The Light On.” It’s her first new music since her critically acclaimed breakthrough album, ‘in defense of my own happiness,’ which landed on numerous “Best of 2021” lists including ours.

Reflecting on the song, Oladokun said: “My next body of work is about the human will to keep trying in the midst of all the tragedy that we’ve seen and perpetrated. “‘Keeping the Light On’ is my little musical way of saying it’s really hard to keep trying but I think part of life is doing so anyway and seeing what magic comes out of it.”

