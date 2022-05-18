listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

After wrapping up her first nationwide headline tour, Joy Oladokun has surprised us with the new single, “Purple Haze”. Not to be confused with the Jimi Hendrix tune, but a song about love, climate devastation and possibility of the end of the world. Despite it all, she continues to look up and find positivity, even in the darkest of times, singing: “And they say maybe we’re running out of time, but I don’t care ’cause you and I, know that love is all we need to survive.”

Joy shared, “I wrote ‘Purple Haze’ while I was in LA after some wildfires, and I noticed the sky was not the color that it should be. It made me think about the world we live in and all the information we get on a daily basis. It almost feels like we might be on our way out as a species but there are wonderful things like family, friends, partners, dogs – things that inspire us towards beauty and excitement. Even if this all ends, it was worth the experience.”

The song made its debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the video below.

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.