listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Australian singer songwriter Julia Jacklin has shared her new song “I Was Neon.” It’s the second her highly anticipated new album, PRE PLEASURE, set for release on Aug. 26 via Polyvinyl. It follows last month’s release of the lead single “Lydia Wears A Cross”

“I first wrote ‘I Was Neon’ for a band called Rattlesnack, a short-lived much loved 2019 side project that I played drums in,” Jacklin shared in a statement. “I rewrote it for my album in Montreal, during a time when I was desperately longing for a version of myself that I feared was gone forever. I was thinking of this song when I made the album cover, this song is the album cover really.”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.