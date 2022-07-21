listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Anticipation is high for ‘Pre Pleasure’, the upcoming album release from Julia Jacklin. Her latest preview is the new track, “Love, Try Not To Let Go”. This follows the release of the lead single ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’ in May and last month’s ‘I Was Neon’. Pre Pleasure will be released August 26, via Polyvinyl.

Jacklin shared in a press release, “‘Love, Try Not To Let Go” was written one night during the recording period in my apartment in Montreal. It’s the first song I’ve ever written fully on piano. It’s the first time I’ve played piano on a record.”

“I thought someone better would redo the take but we kept it so now I’m officially a pianist. We recorded it the next day. I made everyone watch the running scene from Rocky beforehand.”

Jacklin’s new single arrives alongside a one-shot video, co-directed by Jacklin alongside frequent collaborator Nick Mckk with lyric animation from visual artist Juliet Bryant.

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



