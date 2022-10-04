listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

She’s been called “the Grace Jones of jazz.” Performing under the name Lady Blackbird, L.A.-based vocalist and composer Marley Munroe mixes her original songs with updates of classic jazz ballads and deep soul cuts. Sharing her uplifting new song, ‘Feel It Comin’, we get the first taste of the forthcoming deluxe edition of her debut album ‘Black Acid Soul.’ Set for release on October 28, it’s one of 11 additional new songs on the reissue. .

“It’s a rags to righteous story of how in this life before we can fly, we all must learn to crawl,” she commented. “It’s also a story of how world views have changed and continue to change towards sexuality and gender identity. In the midst of a movement working towards acceptance and inclusivity for everyone, I hope this song will dance you through the psychedelic night! As a member of the LGBTQIA community there is power in joy and marking the wins and that is the inspiration of this song.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:



