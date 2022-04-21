listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Portland Oregon-based singer-songwriter Laura Veirs has announced her upcoming new album, Found Light, to be released July 8 via her own Raven Marching Band Records. The first taste we get is the powerful lead single, “Winter Windows,” replete with energetic, fuzzed-out guitars and driving percussion.

“This song gets at my punk roots but feels confident and current to my life right now. It’s very much about the strength of mothers and the power that women in cooperation have to shape their own lives and the lives of children. It’s about us taking the reins of life and sharing our internal light and power. I believe these rays of strength echo outward and foster love that is passed through the generations. It was fun to stretch my vocals on the high chorus near the end.”

She also shared her playful self-shot and directed video and commented, “This video is raw, and like the whole album, truthful. I had a gut, instinctual feeling about a video for this song so I went down to my basement, set up my iPhone and danced to the song. I danced hard. Danced until I was out of breath. Until I’d ‘said’ all I could say”

Check out the video for our listen hear! Song of the Day here:

Catch the listen hear! Song of Day weekday mornings at 11am.