listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Acclaimed Nashville singer, songwriter and musician Lera Lynn has shared her latest single, “Something More Than Love.” It’s the slinky, sweltering and symphonic title track from her highly anticipated new album, which will be released July 15, via Ruby Range Records/Ingrooves.

The new album was written following the birth of her first child during the early months of the pandemic. She chronicles the newfound experience, processing her intimate self-reflections and transforming them into an album that highlights universal themes of renewal, interconnectedness, surrender and sacrifice.

In a statement Lynn shared: “You could consider this song the thesis statement for the whole record: that we are all a small part of a very big and ancient chain. Through my own birth into motherhood, I found solace in surrendering to this idea. What is more than love? — the undeniable forces beyond love that push us to make unlimited sacrifices for another.”

Check out our listen hear! Song of the Day:

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.