He says it’s “the sound of the Summer.” Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has shared the new single “Better Days,” and he just might be right about that. The uplifting song is reminiscent of classic 90’s Britpop, mixing mellow verses, anthemic soaring choruses and thundering drums. It’s the third preview of his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know set to be released May 27 via Warner Records.

The accompanying video for “Better Days” features Gallagher gives a nod to the musical past. His band performs the song atop a rooftop, reminiscent of the famous Beatles rooftop performance as well as the Oasis video for “Supersonic.”

Gallagher will donate all UK proceeds of the song to War Child for the rest of this year. The charity aims to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict, and campaigns on the root causes of conflict to help create a safer future for children in war zones across the world.

Watch the official video for our listen hear! Song of the Day:



