Liam Gallagher amplifies anticipation for the May 27th release of his third studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ with the release of its first single ‘Everything’s Electric’. Liam gave the song its live debut when he performed it at the BRIT Awards Tuesday night.

Everything’s Electric was co-written by Dave Grohl (who also performs drums on the track) with its producer, the multiple Grammy Award winner Greg Kurstin. Liam Gallagher and Dave Grohl first met many years ago when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour. They’ve maintained a mutual admiration ever since, while speculation about a possible collaboration between the pair has risen in recent years.

