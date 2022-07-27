listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Multi-talented indie folk artist Lissie has shared the new song and video for “Night Moves”. It’s the second preview of her upcoming album, Carving Canyons. Set for release September 16 via Lionboy Records, it’s her first full-length album since 2018’s critically-acclaimed Castles.

Speaking about the video for Night Moves, Lissie shared, “We shot the Night Moves video about an hour outside of Portland, OR. The director Sergio Cilli, crew and I got a beautiful cabin near Mt. Hood and pulled off a pretty intense late night shoot!”

“The song itself is about being reminded of the absence of someone dear. From the way the breeze feels on your skin, to the light of the fire, all the sense memories a summer evening elicits. In the video I’m seen solo and with a partner, as well as my higher self. The parallel versions of what was or could be. A love lost that haunts but as time goes by, you recover from.”

