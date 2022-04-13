listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

Los Angeles based indie rock quartet Lo Moon recently released their critically acclaimed sophomore album, A Modern Life. One of our favorite tracks on the record is the soaring anthemic song “Expectations.” It’s a great follow up to the previously released lead track, “Dream Never Dies,” and it’s our #listenhear Song of the Day.

Speaking about the new track, the band shared:

“This song was one of the first songs written for this album directly after coming off of tour on the last campaign. It felt like we hadn’t met the expectations we set for ourselves and personally I felt like I had let the others around me down. When we’re younger we all have such big dreams, never doubting ourselves. As we get older and continue on our path it feels like we can be let down by the expectations we set for ourselves. Sonically it felt like a new spirit, a welcomed fresh take, and maybe a new set of expectations.”

