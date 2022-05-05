listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Self-described party punk band Anemic Royalty had its humble beginnings in a Louisville basement in 2014. Since then, we’ve watched the band grow. Not only in age, but musically as well. Founding members Seamus Coyle, brothers Jeremy and Miles Rochman, along with newest addition Jack Gordon have continued to build a strong fan base, thanks in part to their energetic live shows, including the 2019 Louder Than Life Festival.

Their latest single, “Looking Forward,” is a rocking, anthemic “coming of age” song – influenced by bands that they’ve grown up with, but given the “Royalty” spin. The group has also grown tighter in their creative process by living together under one roof. Truly a band of brothers.

The band shared:

“Looking Forward is a song about dealing with the many emotions surrounding growing up, The moment one becomes hyper aware of the reality of the world and begins to mourn losing touch with the oblivious child-like mentality they were previously so protected by. The song explores how one tackles these feelings most people experience during their “coming of age” years. The main message of the song is that despite it all, there are still reasons to look forward to the future, regardless of the harsh realities and crushing expectations that come with being an adult.” “These themes translate into the sound of the song as well, having obvious influences from bands that were the sound track to our coming of age years, while still have our own sound that we continue to hone in on, and now since Jack has joined the band and we are all living together it has added now layers to the song writing and creative process that has us more excited about the future than ever! We have been writing like crazy and plan to be releasing a lot of new music really soon, as well as playing a lot of cool shows throughout the year and hopefully a tour late this fall!”

Anemic Royalty celebrates the release of the new song with a show at Kaiju tonight (5/5).

Other upcoming appearances include: Poorcastle 5/21, Portal 1512 in support of The Bobby Lees 6/10 and No Comply 7/23.

