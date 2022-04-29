listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

Honeymack are a relatively new six piece indie soul band based in Louisville. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Santana, and Erykah Badu, their sound is a blend of funky guitars, innovative rhythms, and lush vocals.

The brainchild of singer, songwriter, and guitarist John Cromer, the band formed in late 2020. Joining in his new project was longtime collaborator Carly Rodman (percussion), and other local musicians Zac Anderson (lead guitar), Izak Cirillo (bass), Déquan Tunstull (keyboards) and Wes Greer (drums).

Shortly after forming, the band began practicing in a repurposed chapel, honing their sound and style. In 2021, they began gigging around local bars and clubs in Louisville, quickly building a loyal fan base. In early 2022, Honeymack holed up in the chapel they started in, and recorded music in the same spirit of their live shows. They plan to release several more singles in 2022.

In their bio, the band states that their debut single “Moonsong” “is an ethereal and atmospheric song that features a sensuous chorus, a 70s inspired funk breakdown, and a hard hitting, climactic outro. It is an introspective tune about looking deeper inside yourself through the lens of a romantic relationship.”

You can catch Honeymack in action at Kaiju on May 13 appearing with Jack Keyes. The will also be supporting The Ego Trippers at The Whirling Tiger on May 21.

We wish the band the best of luck and continued success!

Honeymack “Moonsong” artwork by Clay Devlin

