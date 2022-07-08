listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

They’ve been rapidly building a fan base since forming just a few years ago. Louisville jam band Houseplant just released their debut single, “Acetone,” available on streaming platform. The band plans on sharing a few more singles before releasing an album this fall. Band members include Tavis Conley (vocals, electric mandolin), Tommy Arnspiger (bass), Chris Grzech (keyboards), Mike Nix (guitar, vocals), and Jeremy Wathen (drums).

Houseplant was formed during the pandemic in the summer of 2020Since their live debut in May of 2021 when venues reopened, they have been packing area venues with at-capacity crowds and cultivating a growing buzz in the larger jam band community. Houseplant keeps crowds on their toes, with hips shaking, feet moving, heads swaying, souls fed, and minds blown.

While drawing influences from My Morning Jacket, Goose, Phish, Grateful Dead, Flaming Lips, and Radiohead, Houseplant has developed a unique sound characterized by deep rhythmic grooves, rich sonic textures, and patient, collaborative jams and improvisation.

You can catch Houseplant at Headliners this Saturday (7/9) with Electric Garden. We’re excited to have them join us for our final Waterfront Wednesday on September 28 along with Yonder Mountain String Band and Hot Brown Smackdown!

