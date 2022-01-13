listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too

It’s been nearly six years since the release of the last album from indie-pop duo Lucius. We have been hearing Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig lending their beautiful voices to the latest albums from The War On Drugs and Brandi Carlile.

It came as great news to hear they will be releasing their third album, Second Nature, on April 8th along with the announcement of a new tour that includes a date in Louisville! WFPK is proud to present Lucius at Headliners Music Hall on May 16th!

We get a preview of the new album with the lead single “Next To Normal.” It’s a disco tinged pop jam.

Speaking about the new album, Wolfe said, “It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them. It touches upon all these stages of grief—and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I’ve had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness.”

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.